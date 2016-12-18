› Home ›
G-Men revel after national title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/18/2016 - 12:32am
in
Grambling tops North Carolina Central, 10-9, in Celebration Bowl
T. Scott Boatright
ATLANTA — It was only fitting that celebrating played the crucial factor in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome.
Grambling State blocked an extra-point kick pushed back 15 yards by excessive celebration with 2:14 remaining, holding off North Carolina Central 10-9 to capture the 15th Black College National Championship in GSU history.
Tailing 10-3, North Carolina Central had a chance to tie things up after Quentin Atkinson hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from scrambling Eagles Malcolm Bell.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos