This eBay obsession can be scary
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/18/2016 - 12:30am
in
O.K. Davis
My name is O.K. Davis and I have an addiction.
Before you start getting all droopy on me, it’s a harmless addiction.
Yeah, yeah, I know.
You are going to put on your Dr. Phil suit and tell me any addiction is harmful.
But really now, what’s so bad about logging on to eBay and buying (or bidding) sports memorabilia?
I mean, sports memorabilia?
Jerseys, caps, T-shirts, baseballs, bats.
And bobbleheads.
Ah, bobbleheads.
