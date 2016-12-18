› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs shoot down GSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/18/2016 - 12:29am
Leader Sports Service
BOSSIER CITY— Playing at a neutral site had no effect whatsoever on Louisiana Tech’s shooting.
The Bulldogs stayed hot, shooting 61 percent from the field anchored by junior Jacobi Boykins, who had a game-high 24 points, to lead the team to a 89-55 victory over Grambling State on Saturday night in the first annual Shreveport-Bossier Holiday Classic at the CenturyLink Center.
Boykins ended up making six 3-pointers, marking the fourth straight game he has made at least five from beyond the arc. He is now 23-of-35 on 3-point shots for 66 percent over the last four games.
