Northeast La. wins initial I-20 Bowl
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/17/2016 - 11:11pm
Bearcats’ Colvin, Mamon; Cougars’ Disotell, Slusher play in prep all-star game
T. Scott Boatright
The Northeast Louisiana team rallied back from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Northwest Louisiana 28-23 in the inaugural I-20 Bowl Saturday at Ruston High School’s L.J. “Hoss:” Garrett Stadium.
Lincoln Parish players on the Northeast Louisiana squad included Ruston linebacker Corey Mamon, Cedar Creek defensive end Nick Slusher, Cedar Creek quarterback Tanner Disotell and Ruston offensive lineman Josh Colvin.
Saturday marked the first time ever the Louisiana High School Coaches Association featured multiple All-Star Games throughout the state.
