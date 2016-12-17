  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Northeast La. wins initial I-20 Bowl

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/17/2016 - 11:11pm
in
Bearcats’ Colvin, Mamon; Cougars’ Disotell, Slusher play in prep all-star game
T. Scott Boatright
sports 12.18.jpg
Top left: Ruston High School’s Corey Mamon (4), playing for Northeast Louisiana, trips up a Northwest Louisiana ballcarrier during I-20 Bowl action Saturday afternoon at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Top right: Cedar Creek’s Tanner Disotell (with ball) breaks free on a long punt return for the Northeast Louisiana team during Saturday’s I-20 Bowl prep all-star game. Bottom left: Ruston’s Josh Colvin (75) prepares to make a block for the Northeast Louisiana team as fellow Bearcat Corey Mamon pulls out of the backfield right behind him. Bottom right: Cedar Creek’s Nick Slusher (7) prepares to make a block during Saturday’s action.

The Northeast Louisiana team rallied back from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Northwest Louisiana 28-23 in the inaugural I-20 Bowl Saturday at Ruston High School’s L.J. “Hoss:” Garrett Stadium.

Lincoln Parish players on the Northeast Louisiana squad included Ruston linebacker Corey Mamon, Cedar Creek defensive end Nick Slusher, Cedar Creek quarterback Tanner Disotell and Ruston offensive lineman Josh Colvin.

Saturday marked the first time ever the Louisiana High School Coaches Association featured multiple All-Star Games throughout the state.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share