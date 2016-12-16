  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Prep I-20 Bowl set for Saturday afternoon

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/16/2016 - 11:38am
High school all-star game to be played at L.J. ‘Hoss’ Garrett Stadium
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Cedar Creek quarterback Tanner Disotell will play for the Northeast Louisiana Tech in Saturday’s I-20 Bowl.

Local high school gridiron fans will get one last chance for a football frenzy as prep standouts from across North Louisiana will converge in Lincoln Parish for the first I-20 Bowl to be played at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The I-20 Bowl will feature players from Northeast Louisiana taking on athletes from Northwest Louisiana with 18 schools being represented.

