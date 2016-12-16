› Home ›
G-Men hoping for festive finale
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/16/2016 - 11:31am
Grambling to take on North Carolina Central Saturday in Celebration Bowl
T. Scott Boatright
The National Black College Championship is at stake Saturday as the Grambling State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles face off in the Celebration Bowl at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised live on ABC.
Slowing a soaring Eagles offense will be a key for Grambling in the contest. NCC averages 392 yards and 30.7 points per game and will be a test for a GSU defense that ranks rank fifth nationally in scoring defense (16.7 points per game) and 21st in total defense (334.9 yards per game).
