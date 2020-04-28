Tarbutton Road work continues
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT
Pictured is a Tarbutton Road exit sign erected along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 20 last week. Beginning today there will be daytime lane closures along I-20 eastbound at the Tarbutton Road overpass located between Exits 81 and 84 in Lincoln Parish. These lane closures are necessary to allow for construction work on the shoulder. The lane closures will involve the inside travel lanes of the eastbound roadways.