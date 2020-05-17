Ruston enters Phase One

Numerous businesses around Ruston that were closed during the coronavirus stay-at-home order opened their doors Friday as Louisiana began its transition to Phase One of economic reopening. Establishments like barber shops and gyms must maintain social distancing and limit occupancy to 25% of maximum capacity. Pictured at top, Zach Yates (left) buzzes Jacob Lewis’ hair at Thompson’s Bulldog Barber Shop Friday morning. Employees wore face coverings, and customers were asked to spread out in the waiting room or wait in their cars. Pictured at bottom, Nick Winzer performs a bench press at All Hours Fitness Friday morning. All Hours’ Phase One capacity is 62 people, which employees said would not be difficult to maintain.