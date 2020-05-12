Phase One reopening ‘welcome’ news for locals

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to lift Louisiana’s stay-at-home order on Friday is a step in the right direction, local government and business leaders said Monday.

“It’s welcome news to us for sure,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said.

Most businesses in Ruston and across Louisiana have been closed for almost two months because of stay-at-home orders issued in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Though Edwards had hoped to begin reopening May 1, the state failed to meet the gating criteria to enter Phase One of President Donald Trump’s threephase Open Up American Again program.

The state now meets the program guidelines, Edwards said Monday.

“So we will be lifting the stay-at-home order,” he said.

Edwards plans to issue a proclamation Thursday outlining the details of Phase One. The phase will likely stay in effect for 21 days into June 5. Edwards is expected to announce the state’s next move on June 1.

Under Phase One, restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in service so long as the total number of customers and employees does not exceed 25% capacity. Gyms, hair salons, places of worship and movie theaters can also reopen at 25% capacity so long as they practice applicable social distancing and sanitation protocols.

“We’ll take the 25% capacity. It’s better than where we were,” Ruston Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Judy Copeland said.

All Phase One businesses and churches must have their employees who deal with the public in face coverings or cloth masks and enforce social distancing.

Tattoo parlors, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, arcades, fairs, bars with food permits, pool halls, contact sports, children’s play centers, playgrounds and theme parks are among the business that must remain closed.

Walker said as of now, a tournament scheduled at the Ruston Sports Complex beginning June 8 is still on.

Monday’s announcement came as the confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Lincoln Parish.

As of noon Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 107 known cases.

The number is not reflective of active cases only. Instead, it’s a cumulative number dating back to the parish’s first two cases on March 22 and including an undetermined number of patients who have recovered.

The figure also includes the original virus diagnosis for the 11 local residents whose deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Plus, the total includes some duplicates for patients who were administered the COVID-19 swab test more than once and whose test results were positive each time.