Parish schools resume meal handouts

Assistant Principal Patrick Findley passes a bag of milk cartons to a parent during Monday morning’s meal pickup at I. A. Lewis School. Lincoln Parish schools restarted their meal service Monday and will continue providing meals on a drive-up basis from 9:30-11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays for the remainder of virus-related school closure at Ruston Elementary, Simsboro, Dubach, Choudrant High, I.A. Lewis, Cypress Springs, Hillcrest and Glenview schools.