Parish COVID-19 numbers still increasing

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln Parish continues to climb.

After holding steady at 85 cases on Thursday and Friday, the total jumped to 88 cases on Saturday, 90 on Sunday and 94 confirmed cases as of noon Monday, according the Louisiana Department of Health.

That’s a 15-case increase over a week’s time of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. However, all of those cases aren’t necessarily active. That’s because the total is inclusive, dating back to the first cases confirmed here in March.

The number of confirmed cases has generally increased as the number of local residents tested has increased.

As of Monday, some 737 residents have been tested for COVID-19. That number also dates back to the beginning of the count.

So far, nine Lincoln Parish residents have died of COVID-19.

LDH does not report presumed recoveries by parish, only statewide. The number now stands at 20,316.

Meanwhile, Louisiana’s COVID-19 count stands at 29,673 and the death toll at 1,991. Though both numbers are still climbing, they are not doing so as rapidly as they did several weeks ago.

The state remains under a stay-at-home order until May 15, though some nonessential businesses have begun to reopen.