Parish coronavirus cases climb to 8

And now there are eight.

That’s the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lincoln Parish as of noon Monday, and is one more than the seven reported Sunday by the Louisiana Department of Health.

According to the latest LDH numbers, 156 parish residents have been tested for the virus that’s also called CORVID-19.

Demographic information about those who are ill, as well as how many are hospitalized, was not available as of deadline.

Meantime, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow statewide. LDH confirmed an additional 485 cases Monday, bringing the total to 4,025. The virus has spread to 59 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes and claimed 185 lives.

Most of the deaths have occurred in the New Orleans area.

Lincoln Parish officials continue to echo President Trump’s and Gov. John Bel Edwards’ pleas for people to stay and home and limit outings to only those that are necessary.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said Monday the city’s Board of Aldermen, which is scheduled to meet April 6, is considering a Facebook live meeting rather than their normal face-to-face meeting at City Hall.