Local coronavirus cases up to 51

And still the numbers climb.

As of noon Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 51 known cases of coronavirus in Lincoln Parish.

That’s two more than the 49 cases reported over the weekend, and nine more than the number of confirmed cases one week ago.

Two Lincoln Parish residents have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of known cases across the state also continues to increase.

Monday’s number showed Louisiana with 24,523 confirmed cases. That’s up 595 cases overnight.

Some 1,328 deaths have been reported statewide. That’s an additional 32 deaths since Sunday’s report.

The number of new deaths does not mean all of those people died over the last 24 hours, only that those were the COVID-19 deaths the state confirmed over the last 24 hours.

It took the state four days to list as “confirmed” the two Lincoln Parish deaths.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased slightly after several days of dropping, according to the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of patients in the hospital has dropped by more than 200 in the past week but increased by 46 after this weekend’s reporting. The total now stands at 1,794 statewide. As it stands, the state’s hospitals are no longer in danger of being overwhelmed.