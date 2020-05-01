Lincoln Parish COVID-19 death toll now at 8

At least one more Lincoln Parish resident has succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Updated numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health show as of noon Thursday, eight parish residents have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The parish also recorded two more confirmed cases of the illness, bringing the total to 85. That’s a jump of 13 known cases since Sunday and double the number of deaths.

However, that doesn’t mean all of those new cases or deaths necessarily happened this week. Instead, it means those were the COVID-19 cases and deaths the state has confirmed over the last five days.

Plus, the 85 total includes patients who have died, as well as an unknown number who may have recovered from the disease. Consequently, the total does not represent just active cases.

The data also shows an increase in the number of parish residents tested for COVID-19; that number stands at 642.

Lincoln Parish is in state Health Region 8, one of the regions identified earlier this week as a problem area by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Both the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region were increasing, according to figures released by the state on Monday.

The increases recorded in the region were part of the reason Edwards extended his stay-at-home order until May 15. Region 8 consists of Lincoln, Union, Jackson, Ouachita, Franklin, Richland, Morehouse, Caldwell, Madison, East Carroll, West Carroll and Tensas parishes.

As of Thursday, there were 1,216 known cases of COVID-19 in Region 8.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases is 28,001.

The state death toll is 1,862, with 43 of those listed as “probable deaths.”

LDH identifies probable COVID-19 deaths as those reported by coroners and/or physicians was probable, suspected or possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result.

According to the LDH website, the number could change if pending test results for the virus turn out positive or negative.