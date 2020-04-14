LINCOLN PARISH CORONAVIRUS TIMELINE

• April 13 — Lincoln Parish Director of Homeland Security Kip Franklin confirms that two parish residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

• April 13 — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed he will order all K-12 public schools to be closed for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus.

• April 12 — Lincoln Parish records 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• April 11 — Lincoln Parish records 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• April 10 — Lincoln Parish records 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• April 9 — Lincoln Parish records 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

• April 8 — Lincoln Parish records 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according the Louisiana Department of Health.

• April 7 — Lincoln Parish records 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• April 6 — Lincoln Parish records 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both local Walmart stores are now limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the stores at one time. Other stores are enacting stricter social distance regulations.

• April 5 — Lincoln Parish records 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19

• April 3 — Lincoln Parish records 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Cases statewide are now at 10,297, a jump of 1,147 reported since April 2. The death toll stands at 370.

• April 2 — Gov. John Bel Edwards extends the stay-at-home order through April 30.

• April 1 — Lincoln Parish records 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• March 31 — Lincoln Parish records 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Cases statewide stand at 5,237. Some 239 people have died.

• March 30 — Lincoln Parish records eight confirmed cases of COVID-19

• March 30 — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will extend the stay-at-home order through April 30.

• March 29 — President Donald Trump said the federal government will extend its social-distancing guidelines through April 30.

• March 27 — Lincoln Parish records seven confirmed cases of COVID-19

• March 24 — The Lincoln Parish Police Jury announced its administrative office will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

• March 24 — The parish highway department is reducing staff to essential personnel only and limiting hours of operation to 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Previous hours were 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• March 24 — Lincoln Parish Landfill hours were changed to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Previous Monday-Friday hours were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Solid waste collection activities were limited to dumpster sites only. House calls were suspended until further notice.

• March 23 — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff ’s Office begins delivering groceries to older residents and students at the Louisiana Center for the Blinds who use local online ordering services.

• March 23 — Lincoln Parish school system stops meal distribution in light of the stay-at-home order. The Lincoln Parish Police Jury cancels its meeting scheduled for March 24 and closes the courthouse, annexes and Homer Street complex to the public.

• March 22 — Lincoln Parish reports its first two cases of coronavirus.

• March 22 — Gov. Edwards announces a stay-athome order, effective at 4 p.m. March 23, until April 13 for all non-essential businesses and employees.

• March 20 —Louisiana Tech tells is students to go home but continue to attend online classes.

• March 20 — Both Ruston police and Lincoln Parish Sheriff ’s Office confirm they’ve cut back on proactive policing and are primarily responding to emergency calls and traffic accidents. The Lincoln Parish Detention Center also freed up beds in case I has to house arrestees symptomatic for the virus. The Ruston Fire Department announces new protocols for patients requesting ambulance transport.

• March 18 — Lincoln Parish Library closes because of the virus.

• March 17 — By now, the city of Ruston has canceled all events scheduled for the Civic Center and for the municipal sports complex. Officials are beginning to consider contingencies for employees to work at home.

• March 17 — Lincoln Parish School Board declared a public emergency.

For a complete Lincoln Parish COVID-19 timeline, go online to Rustonleader.com.