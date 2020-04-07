LINCOLN PARISH CORONAVIRUS TIMELINE

• April 6 — Lincoln Parish records 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both local Walmart stores are now limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the stores at one time. Other stores are enacting stricter social distance regulations.

• April 5 — Lincoln Parish records 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• April 4 —The Lincoln Parish School Board regular April meeting, originally scheduled for April 7, has been postponed to April 14 at 6 p.m. Superintendent Mike Milstead said the board is making plans to hold the meeting by teleconference.

• April 3 — Lincoln Parish records 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Cases statewide are now at 10,297, a jump of 1,147 reported since April 2. The death toll stands at 370.

• April 2 — Gov. John Bel Edwards extends the Louisiana COVID-19 “Stay at Home” order until April 30.

• April 1 — Lincoln Parish reports 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

• March 31 — Lincoln Parish records 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Cases statewide stand at 5,237. Some 239 people have died.

• March 30 — President Donald Trump said the federal government will be extending its social-distancing guidelines through April 30.

• March 24 — The Lincoln Parish Police Jury announced its administrative office will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

• March 24 — The parish highway department is reducing staff to essential personnel only and limiting hours of operation to 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Previous hours were 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• March 24 — Lincoln Parish Landfill hours were changed to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Previous Monday-Friday hours were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Solid waste collection activities were limited to dumpster sites only. House calls were suspended until further notice.

• March 23 — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff ’s Office begins delivering groceries to older residents and students at the Louisiana Center for the Blinds who use local online ordering services.

• March 23 — Lincoln Parish school system stops meal distribution in light of the stay-at-home order. The Lincoln Parish Police Jury cancels its meeting scheduled for March 24 and closes the courthouse, annexes and Homer Street complex to the public.

• March 22 — Lincoln Parish reports its first two cases of coronavirus.

• March 22 — Gov. Edwards announces a stay-at-home order, effective at 4 p.m. March 23, until April 13 for all non-essential businesses and employees.

• March 20 — Louisiana Tech tells is students to go home but continue to attend online classes.

• March 20 — Both Ruston police and Lincoln Parish Sheriff ’s Office confirm they’ve cut back on proactive policing and are primarily responding to emergency calls and traffic accidents. The Lincoln Parish Detention Center also freed up beds in case I has to house arrestees symptomatic for the virus. The Ruston Fire Department announces new protocols for patients requesting ambulance transport.

• March 18 — Lincoln Parish Library closes because of the virus.

• March 17 — By now, the city of Ruston has cancelled all events scheduled for the Civic Center and for the municipal sports complex. Officials are beginning to consider contingencies for employees to work at home.

• March 17 — Lincoln Parish School Board declared a public emergency.

• March 16 — Lincoln Parish school system began handing out bagged breakfasts and lunches to students now not in school. This is also the first day of online classes are Louisiana Tech and GSU. Also on this day, Conference USA cancelled all athletics through the end of the academic school years. Louisiana Tech is a member of Conference USA.

• March 16 — The Lincoln-Union Parish 3rd Judicial District Court resets some proceedings to several weeks later response to an order from the Louisiana Supreme Court to district courts statewide.

• March 16 — Louisiana closes bars and limits restaurants to takeout, drive-through or delivery for at least one month. Local hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities limit public access.

• March 16 — Lincoln Parish Police Jury President Joe Henderson proclaims a state of emergency in the parish.

• March 15 — Churches throughout Lincoln Parish postponed corporate worship indefinitely. Some begin offering video sermons via social media. Small groups of worshipers gather in modern house churches. Coronavirus cases are up to 77 statewide.

• March 14 — Lincoln Preparatory School and Simsboro High School play championship basketball games with no fans in attendance because of the order limiting gatherings. By that same day, coronavirus cases were up to 36 statewide and the first virus-related death was reported.

• March 13 — Louisiana Tech and Grambling State universities announce they’re transitioning to online classes. GSU urges its students to go home. Also on this day the Southwest Athletic Conference cancelled all athletics through the end of the academic school years. GSU is a member of the SWAC.

• March 13 — 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana; the state’s presidential primary is postponed from April 4 to June 20. Gov. John Bel Edwards orders all public schools closed for a month. Public gatherings of more than 250 people are prohibited. President Trump declares a national emergency as virus cases rise across the country.

• March 12 — 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

• March 11 — World Health Organization declares coronavirus a pandemic as it continues to spread around the globe.

The same day, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a statewide public health emergency.

• March 10 — Lincoln Parish Health Task Force announces it is meeting regularly to talk about the coronavirus and make sure the parish is ready.

• March 9 — First presumptive coronavirus case reported in Louisiana.

• March 6 — Lincoln Parish School Superintendent Mike Milstead cancels all nonessential out-of-state field trips for March and April.