Library to remain closed through April

To comply with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extended stay-at-home order announced last week, the Lincoln Parish Library will remain closed through the end of April.

Director Vivian McCain said in a prepared statement that the health and welfare of both patrons and staff are foremost in this decision.

“An average of 650 people per day visit the library, and to remain open would be simply reckless to all involved,” she said.

Fines will not be charged during the closure. Patrons should keep any items currently checked out until the library reopens.

A table of books for borrowing outside the front door is still being maintained by library staff. Assistant Director Jeremy Bolom said Monday the service is being well used, especially the children’s books.

Free Wi-Fi access is still available 24 hours a day in the library’s parking lot as well.

The library encourages patrons to utilize the library’s e-services during this time, such as Hoopla, Overdrive, and Freegal. If a block appears on a patron’s record or a card expires, email randrs@mlpl. org. Staff manning this email can answer questions on the library’s e-services.

The Louisiana Library Connection databases remain a research and reading tool for all ages, with much content in full text and several providers adding additional content during this time. Services include Homework Louisiana, which connects students with live homework assistance and tutoring, and Tumble Books Library, which has read-a-long books and e-books for children.

All services can be accessed by visiting the Library’s homepage at www.mylpl.org and clicking the appropriate icon at the bottom of the page. Follow the Lincoln Parish Library Facebook page for updates, along with virtual story times and other information.

The Library has been answering questions via email and Facebook Messenger and now has a new way to converse with patrons: a chat software installed on the library’s web page at www.mylpl.org. It is located on the bottom right corner of the home page. Click the icon and follow the onscreen instructions to start a chat session with library employees.

Patrons can check the library’s website and Facebook page for updates on any continuing changes during the COVID-19 situation.