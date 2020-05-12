Learning through leading

Amanda Quimby Carrier had been working toward March 23, 2020, for seven years.

She moved to Ruston in 2013 to become the marketing director for the Ruston-Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, now known as Experience Ruston.

When then-president and CEO Travis Napper took another job, Carrier was promoted and became the first woman to lead the outfit. However, her new beginning was like nothing she had planned.

“My first day as president and CEO was March 23, the same time the governor gave the initial stay-at-home order,” Carrier said. “To say I had other ideas for how my first day, week, and month would go in this new role is an understatement. But, like everyone else, I adjusted quickly. We immediately closed our office and initiated plans to work from home.”

Carrier said she had several goals for the organization coming into her new role. Many things had to be placed on the back burner simply because of the uncertainty surrounding everything. However, one objective is already beginning to take shape.

“We’ve been developing and promoting more outdoor and family experiences,” she said. “Since these areas will likely be popular post-coronavirus, our team is putting more energy there.”

While working remotely proved to be a challenge for the small team, Carrier has tried to encourage them daily and be available just as she would if they were still in the office together. Adjusting to a new standard of productivity has been critical as they prepare for a return to normal.

“Experience Ruston will focus more on making sure our locals feel comfortable visiting businesses and attractions as we begin opening back up,” Carrier said. “The quality of life and positive experiences of our citizens are incredibly important factors in making visitors feel like Ruston and Lincoln Parish is a safe place. We’ll also be launching some fun outdoor and weekend itineraries soon, things locals and visitors alike can enjoy.”

Carrier said there are ways the community can help right now. While she encourages everyone to make plans and lists of the things to do and experience when the time comes, she also cites how critical it is to support our local businesses.

“Our local businesses help make our area so attractive to visitors,” Carrier said. “And it’s been difficult to find the best ways to encourage the public to continue shopping local while keeping health and safety top priority. But we must do it.”

Carrier realizes that moving forward, simply getting visitors back into hotels, restaurants, and retailers is going to be challenging.

“The travel industry was hit hard by this,” Carrier said. “People are longing to get out of their homes but are still concerned about the safety of their families. We’ll need to find the best ways to invite people back to our area and ensure safety and sanitation procedures are in place for their wellbeing and peace of mind. However, what makes this community special is what will bring people back. The sense of community here is like nothing I’ve ever experienced. It sets us apart.”

Admitting Lincoln Parish is a great place to live and work, Carrier says demonstrated support is something seen daily but especially during trying times like the 2019 tornado and the current pandemic.

“Our people show up for one another, doing what they can to help,” she said. “Plus our tremendous sense of pride. Our citizens care about this community and what happens here.”

For now, Carrier suggests everyone give themselves a break, both personally and professionally.

“Try to turn anxiety and frustration about our situation into gratitude for small quiet moments and life at a slower pace,” Carrier said. “Now is the time to lean into what you’re able to control and choose to set the rest aside.”