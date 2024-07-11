LDH, Surgeon General urging heat illness precautions statewide

With temperatures forecasted from the low to upper 90s in the next 10 days in north Louisiana, the time between the onset of heat-related symptoms to full-blown heat exhaustion can be as quick as 30 minutes.

That’s the point Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham and the Louisiana Department of Health are trying to stress as the state enters the hottest part of the year.

“It’s that quick. It can happen in 30 minutes or less,” Abraham said. “We try to stress to everyone — especially the very young and those up in age — to listen to your bodies. If you become thirsty, you’re already behind the curve.”

To battle heat-related illness with prevention, the LDH has established a dashboard online for guidance. That includes signs and symptoms of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and full-blown heat stroke.

In the searing heat of a Louisiana summer, paying attention to the signs could mean protecting your health. As the old Benjamin Franklin quote goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

So far in 2024, there have been 1,930 visits to emergency departments by Louisiana citizens, according to LDH data. If you break it down by region, northeast Louisiana has had a total of 136. Of those, Lincoln Parish has had 17 cases, while Ouachita Parish has had 62, Jackson Parish 5, Claiborne Parish 8, Bienville Parish 7 and Union Parish 13.

“I tell everyone if you are going to be active, start drinking first thing in the morning. It’s important to remain hydrated,” Abraham said. “But if you reach the point of experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, immediately get into an air conditioned area and start cooling down quickly. Drink water and cool yourself down moisture.

“If that doesn’t help, don’t hesitate to seek help,” he added.

For older adults, the situation can exacerbate even faster — for more than one reason. First, older adults don’t sweat as much as young people. Second, most older adults may have some sort of health condition that may affect how they deal with heat.

“I tell all my seniors they are more prone to heat illness,” Abraham said. “Their thermo-regulators aren’t as good as a young person. Any co-morbid condition also makes them more susceptible.”

Co-morbidities to which Abraham refers could be obesity, osteoarthritis, high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic lung disease, kidney disease or failure and anemia. If you’re taking medication for one or more of those, preventative care against heat is a must.

For those who work in dangerous heat on a daily basis, there is a responsibility by an employer and the employee to take precautions.

Although Louisiana has no actual mandate for work-related heat illness prevention, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does have guidelines. In OSH Act of 1970, “(a) Each employer (1) shall furnish to each of his employees employment and a place of employment which are free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to his employees; (2) shall comply with occupational safety and health standards promulgated under this Act. (b) Each employee shall comply with occupational safety and health standards and all rules, regulations, and orders issued pursuant to this Act which are applicable to his own actions and conduct.”

While some are working in their yards or are employed in a position that requires outside work, there are others who also need to pay attention to Louisiana’s heat.

July and August are prime times for young athletes to train for sports seasons such as football, volleyball or cross country in the fall. That leaves them under the stress of heat indexes that north of 100 degrees on a daily basis.

“There’s an easy answer for athletes who are training or working out,” Abraham said. “Alter your schedule to early morning or late afternoon and evening. The most important precaution, again, is to start hydrating early. It’s a must to start drinking water or sports drinks early before you begin training.

“As we’ve discussed, the body can heat up rather quickly and then you begin to stress your system,” he added.

Athletes aren’t the only ones who should be altering schedules during summer. Anyone who may be planning home projects or working in their yard should also follow the guideline to do so in the morning hours or evening.

“Generally speaking, early afternoon and early evening are the peak times for the highest heat indices,” said Brad Bryant, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.

For residents who live in homes that may be unable to keep up with cooling during peak summer temperatures, there is technology available. Portable air conditioners are more affordable and have become a quick and easy answer to cool a confined space in a short amount of time.

Remember to use caution, however. Portable air conditioners require ventilation through a window or vent pipe.

In the event a homeowner or renter cannot afford a portable AC unit, traditional fans can also help with circulating air and dropping the temperature a few degrees.

Abraham also wants the public to know that the LDH has an outreach program. Schools, councils or aging or any entity can contact them at 225-342-9500.

You can also visit the LDH dashboard on heat illness prevention at www.ldh.la.gov/page/heat.