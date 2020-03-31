KEEPING YOU IN THE KNOW
Following is a listing of area businesses that have adjusted operations due to the coronavirus “stay-at-home” guidelines.
To submit yours email: advertising@rustonleader.com.
• Alpha Maid Cleaning Service: M-S 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 318-265-3859.
• Anzalone Periodontics: Open for dental emergencies.
• Avenue Bible Books & Gifts: M-S 11a.m.-4p.m. for immediate needs such as bibles and bible highlighters.
• Beau Vines: Closed temporarily.
• Caples & Robinson Orthodontics: Open for dental & orthodontic emergencies. Call 251-9660.
• Celebrity Theatres: Closed until further notice.
• Chironetwork Chiropractic Clinic: M-W 8a.m.-5:30p.m. Th-8a.m.-12p.m. F-8a.m.-5:30p.m.
• Choudrant Mini Mart: M-F 6a.m.-5p.m.; and Sat-Sun 6a.m.-2p.m.
• Courtesy Chevrolet & Courtesy Dodge: M-F 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat-Sun 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Daylight Donuts: M 5:30-10:30a.m.; T-F 5:30 -11a.m.; and Sat-Sun 6 a.m.-noon.
• Fluffin’ Right: Closed until 4/12.
• Grown and Grazed: Normal hours for take-out breakfast and lunch.
• Hot Rod Bar-B-Q: Open for to-go only 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
• Huddle House: Closed.
• Johnny’s Pizza: Open for carry-out and delivery.
• Just Peachy: Open for delivery orders only.
• Kim Dupree State Farm: Office open with appointments required. Call 318-255-6301.
• LifeShare Blood Centers-Ruston: Located at 929 N.Trenton St. in Ruston. M-F 8a.m-6p.m; and Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m..
• Log Cabin Grill & Market: Closed temporarily.
• Mark Johnson Plumbing: Office closed to the public. Services available 24/7.
• Peking: Closed until April 1.
• Polaris: Open by appointment only. M-F 8a.m- 5p.m.
• Ponchatoulas: Closed temporarily.
• Ruston Fire Department: No outside visitors at this time.
• Railway Coffee downtown location (Park Ave): closed.
• Railway Coffee Nest location (103 Pelican Blvd) : Call-in, Railway App orders, DoorDash App orders, Drive-thru, walk-in. M-F 6a.m.-5p.m.; Sat 7a.m.- 5p.m.; Sun 8a.m.-3p.m.
• Roly Poly: To go orders only. Call 251-4000 to order.
• Ruston Daily Leader: Lobby closed to the public. Call 318-255-4353 for submissions, ads and subscriptions. • Ruston Wellness & Compounding Pharmacy: M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Social Bites: Closed; No curbside, delivery or to go; custom orders only with scheduled pick up.
• Sue Paperie: Order by email suepaperie@gmail. com, call/text 318-489-3750 or Facebook/Instagram DM. Free local delivery; free shipping.
• Tacos The Guero: Open for to-go only. 11 a.m.-7p.m. Call 801-710-3417.
• The Fabric Shop of Ruston: Closed. Call 318- 251-2400 to place an order.
• Tiger Pharmacy: M-F 9a.m.-5p.m. Drive-thru open.
• United Way: Need Food? Text GETSNAP to 898-211.
• Uptown Downtown: Closed temporarily.
• Waffle House: Tech Drive location closed.
• Waffle House Farmerville Highway location: Open to-go only 24 hours. Call 254-2818.
• Yolo Nitro: Closed.