KEEPING YOU IN THE KNOW

Following is a listing of area businesses that have adjusted operations due to the coronavirus “stay-at-home” guidelines.

• Alpha Maid Cleaning Service: M-S 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 318-265-3859.

• Anzalone Periodontics: Open for dental emergencies.

• Avenue Bible Books & Gifts: M-S 11a.m.-4p.m. for immediate needs such as bibles and bible highlighters.

• Beau Vines: Closed temporarily.

• Caples & Robinson Orthodontics: Open for dental & orthodontic emergencies. Call 251-9660.

• Celebrity Theatres: Closed until further notice.

• Chironetwork Chiropractic Clinic: M-W 8a.m.-5:30p.m. Th-8a.m.-12p.m. F-8a.m.-5:30p.m.

• Choudrant Mini Mart: M-F 6a.m.-5p.m.; and Sat-Sun 6a.m.-2p.m.

• Courtesy Chevrolet & Courtesy Dodge: M-F 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat-Sun 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Daylight Donuts: M 5:30-10:30a.m.; T-F 5:30 -11a.m.; and Sat-Sun 6 a.m.-noon.

• Fluffin’ Right: Closed until 4/12.

• Grown and Grazed: Normal hours for take-out breakfast and lunch.

• Hot Rod Bar-B-Q: Open for to-go only 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

• Huddle House: Closed.

• Johnny’s Pizza: Open for carry-out and delivery.

• Just Peachy: Open for delivery orders only.

• Kim Dupree State Farm: Office open with appointments required. Call 318-255-6301.

• LifeShare Blood Centers-Ruston: Located at 929 N.Trenton St. in Ruston. M-F 8a.m-6p.m; and Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m..

• Log Cabin Grill & Market: Closed temporarily.

• Mark Johnson Plumbing: Office closed to the public. Services available 24/7.

• Peking: Closed until April 1.

• Polaris: Open by appointment only. M-F 8a.m- 5p.m.

• Ponchatoulas: Closed temporarily.

• Ruston Fire Department: No outside visitors at this time.

• Railway Coffee downtown location (Park Ave): closed.

• Railway Coffee Nest location (103 Pelican Blvd) : Call-in, Railway App orders, DoorDash App orders, Drive-thru, walk-in. M-F 6a.m.-5p.m.; Sat 7a.m.- 5p.m.; Sun 8a.m.-3p.m.

• Roly Poly: To go orders only. Call 251-4000 to order.

• Ruston Daily Leader: Lobby closed to the public. Call 318-255-4353 for submissions, ads and subscriptions. • Ruston Wellness & Compounding Pharmacy: M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Social Bites: Closed; No curbside, delivery or to go; custom orders only with scheduled pick up.

• Sue Paperie: Order by email suepaperie@gmail. com, call/text 318-489-3750 or Facebook/Instagram DM. Free local delivery; free shipping.

• Tacos The Guero: Open for to-go only. 11 a.m.-7p.m. Call 801-710-3417.

• The Fabric Shop of Ruston: Closed. Call 318- 251-2400 to place an order.

• Tiger Pharmacy: M-F 9a.m.-5p.m. Drive-thru open.

• United Way: Need Food? Text GETSNAP to 898-211.

• Uptown Downtown: Closed temporarily.

• Waffle House: Tech Drive location closed.

• Waffle House Farmerville Highway location: Open to-go only 24 hours. Call 254-2818.

• Yolo Nitro: Closed.