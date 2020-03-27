KEEPING YOU IN THE KNOW

Following is a listing of area businesses that have adjusted operations due to the coronavirus “stay-at-home” guidelines:

• Alpha Maid Cleaning Service LLC: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Call 318-265-3859.

• Beau Vines: Closed temporarily.

• Caples & Robinson Orthodontics: Open for dental and orthodontic emergencies. Call 251-9660.

• Celebrity Theatres: Closed until further notice.

• Courtesy Chevrolet and Courtesy Dodge: Open for usual hours of operation - 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Friday; 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday.

• Daylight Donuts: Open 5:30 - 10:30 a.m. Monday; 5:30 -11 a.m. Tuesday - Friday; and 6 a.m. - noon on Saturday and Sunday.

• Grown and Grazed: Normal hours for take-out breakfast and lunch.

• Hot Rod Bar-B-Q: Open for to-go only from 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

• Huddle House: Open for to-go only. Call 255-1449 to order.

• Johnny’s Pizza: Open for carry-out and delivery.

• LifeShare Blood Centers-Ruston: Located at 929 N. Trenton St. in Ruston. Open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday.

• Mark Johnson Plumbing: Office closed to the public. Services available 24/7.

• Ruston Fire Department: No outside visitors at this time.

• Sue Paperie: Order by email suepaperie@gmail.com, call/text 318-489-3750 or Facebook/Instagram DM. Free local delivery; free shipping.

• Social Bites: Closed; No curbside, delivery or to go; custom orders only with scheduled pick up.

• Railway Coffee downtown location (Park Ave.): closed.

• Railway Coffee Nest location (103 Pelican Blvd) : Call-in, Railway App orders, DoorDash App orders, Drive-thru, walk-in. Monday - Friday 6 a.m. -5 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• Log Cabin Grill & Market: Closing for a few days starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

• Peking: Closed temporarily until April 1.

• Polaris: Open by appointment only.

• Ponchatoulas: Closed temporarily.

• Roly Poly: Open to go orders only. Call 251-4000 to order.

• Ruston Daily Leader: Lobby closed to public. Call 318-255- 4353 for submissions, ads and subscriptions. Publishing will continue as usual.

• Ruston Wellness & Compounding Pharmacy: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.

• Tacos The Guero: Open for to-go only fmor 11 a.m. - 7 -p.m. Call 801-710-3417 to order.

• Waffle House Tech Drive location: closed.

• Waffle House Farmerville Highway location: Open to-go only 24 hours day. Call 254-2818 to order.