GSU official masks support student technology needs

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University announced that officially licensed personal protection masks are now available for purchase online.

“Since the outbreak, we have received numerous requests from alumni and supporters for official Grambling State protective gear,” said Marc Newman, GSU’s vice president for University Advancement.

“We are thrilled to offer a way for donors to support our students while protecting themselves during this challenging time.”

Proceeds from the mask sales go to GSU’s Distance Learning Technology Program, which assists students in obtaining technology resources they need to continue their studies.

The masks, developed by Grambling merchant Realitees, are available in two designs priced at $18 (including shipping), and may be ordered online.

“When our supporters purchase this officially licensed Grambling State gear, not only do they align with our position in the fight against the spread

of coronavirus, they also protect our trademark rights and generate revenue to support our students’ needs,” Newman said.

All of the names, nicknames, trademarks, services marks, seals, logos and mascots which relate to Grambling State or which members of the public reasonably believe relate to the University are owned by Grambling State University.