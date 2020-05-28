GSU to gradually reopen campus for employees beginning in June

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University announced plans Tuesday to gradually resume on-campus work for team members beginning June 2020.

Details of the university’s multi-phased reopening approach and new safety protocols will be made available to employees in the coming week.

“Taking this gradual approach to bring teams back to campus for work will help us ensure that every single team member becomes familiar with new campuswide safety procedures,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot.

“As these safety protocols become normalized on campus, we hope the need for them will subside as we near the fall semester and welcome back our students.”

GSU has plans to implement such practices as mandatory temperature scans at pre-determined medical checkpoints as well as the use of face masks, hand sanitizing stations, and limited building entry points across campus.

“In addition to complying with all state and CDC regulations, we are keeping in mind the holistic wellness of our teams,” said Lori Williams, Grambling State’s associate vice president of operations/CHRO. “Our team members have shown extreme resilience during this unprecedented set of circumstances. We are confident that our collective efforts can help keep campus safe during the transition.”

On March 23 GSU announced the shift of remote capable employees to telework in accordance with the Governor John Bel Edwards’ initial stayat-home order.

Following Edwards’ extension of the mandate, Grambling State’s telework arrangement was extended through May 30.

GSU’s Human Resources office works closely with Facilities Management and other key university departments to ensure that workspaces are conducive to social distancing and that employees have the tools needed to telework or take time off to care for dependents still affected by COVID-19. The gradual return to campus for work will consist of small groups of team members returning to their onsite work spaces in an order that best serves student and campus needs.

GSU’s latest announcement comes shortly after Edwards approved a statewide reopening plan that began on May 15. Statewide COVID-19 recovery plans have included the start of the Health Equity Task Force and the Resilient Louisiana Commission Task Force, both of which COVID-19 have Grambling State team members working to lead the charge to restoring health and normalcy to Louisiana communities.

The University of Louisiana System announced last week that all nine of its member institutions, including GSU, were developing plans to welcome students safely back to their campuses for the upcoming fall semester.