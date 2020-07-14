GSU awarded more than $3M in relief act

GRAMBLING — To date, Grambling State has awarded $3,006,600 in CARES Act grants to students who have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One opportunity remains for Grambling State University students to apply for CARES Act grants for Summer Session II.

Eligible students can apply for CARES grant funding for Summer Session II only on Wednesday in the online student portal.

Applications are open for one day only, from 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress provides financial support to qualifying students.

At Grambling State, more than 3,700 students were eligible for the relief funding, which was signed into law March 27.

Grambling State currently plans to use what it terms a hybrid approach to online classes for the university’s fall 2020 semester.

Grambling State’s hybrid class model is largely online and allows professors to offer optional in-person class sessions as is consistent with CDC and state guidelines. Professional nursing and lab courses among other specialized classes will be required to take place on a face-toface. basis.