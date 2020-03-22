Green Clinic takes precationary measures

Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT

Due to the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Green Clinic is now implementing precautionary protocols to protect its patients, staff and physicians. The clinic is limiting access to its facilities to only patients and those individuals who accompany the patients. Patients will be screened in a tent outside the facility at clinic’s main location for fever and respiratory symptoms prior to being allowed inside the building. This screening will determine the course of action for each individual. Green Clinic’s satellite facilities will have protocols in place as well.