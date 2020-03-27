Giving the gift of life

In a crisis situation, it’s typical for each person to find where he or she can plug in to make a difference. And while each emergency has its own unique needs, there are some things that remain universal.

Making sure the local blood bank is adequately supplied falls into that category, something local citizens recently rallied around.

The Lifeshare Blood Center recently came to the Ruston Civic Center with a goal of collecting a minimum of 20 pints of blood, something that couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.

Noting that there was a critical blood shortage, word had gotten out on social media with a plea for those throughout the community to make plans to stop by and be part of the solution.

Despite potential fears surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said the turnout was good.

“The City of Ruston has always thought that having a place for the blood drive is important,” said Amy Stegall, assistant to the Mayor Ronny Walker. “But now more than ever, we knew we had to see this through.”

According to Stegall, the city has had an incentive in place to encourage its employees to participate in quarterly blood drives it hosts at the Civic Center. If an employee gives blood four times a year they earn a day off with pay, something that has helped drive turnout.

However, with folks anxious about circumstances associated with the COVID-19 virus, Stegall wanted to be sure people could feel safe about the opportunity.

“We knew people might be hesitant, and there was even talk about postponing or canceling the drive,” Stegall said.

“After talking with the Lifeshare staff and knowing that they would be following every appropriate precaution and necessary protocol, we felt good moving forward, especially in light of the urgent need.”

When the Lifeshare team arrived at the Civic Center, chairs were already filling with donors. Laurie Colvin came by on her way to work at Origin Bank, ready to get in line.

“I saw on Facebook where Dr. Dionne Nolan was urging people to come give because the supply was so low,” Colvin said. “I have rare blood, so I’ve always given. And I will continue to give because I know I can and I know it makes a difference.”

Retiree Bill Cox, a lifetime donor for more than 60 years, was first in line. He allows the Lifeshare team to connect him to the Alyx Component Collection machine in order to fully separate the blood components — red blood cells, platelets, and plasma — and then double his red cells. Rather than collecting the blood sample directly into a blood bag, twice as many red blood cells are collected and the remaining components returned to the donor.

“Of the blood components that are transfused most, red blood cells are in the greatest demand,” Donor Team Leader Miana Brown said.

“The Alyx system uses automated technology to safely collect double the amount of red blood cells versus a regular whole blood donation. The donor gets their plasma back along with saline to replace the lost volume and an anticoagulant to prevent clotting.”

Brown described how through this process, Cox’s rare blood will get to the hospital faster. The doubled red blood cell yield and quicker time makes a big difference.

“Instead of saving the normal three lives, this donation will ultimately save six lives,” Brown said.

Saving lives is certainly at the heart of each blood drive, a sentiment that really comes home in crisis time. The idea of having a small part in saving a life makes the small gift of blood all the more precious.

Clint Williams, chief deputy with the Ruston Police Department, recalled what drives him back to the donation opportunity as he waited in line.

“I had given blood years ago and while in the process, someone took a picture of me doing it,” Williams said.

“It ran in the paper, much to my dismay, with my name, and then the most remark able thing happened. A couple of days later, the phone rang and a lady on the other end said she had seen my picture in the paper.

“And then she thanked me. When she thanked me for giving blood, it really had a major effect on me. It becomes personal and you know what you’re doing is making a difference to somebody out there. So why wouldn’t you do it?”

That very sentiment seemed to be driving the ever-growing line of locals turning out to make a difference through the Lifeshare Blood Center.