Free COVID-19 testing continues

Cars were lined up at the Ruston Sports Complex on Monday morning awaiting the opening of this week’s continued free testing for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The drive-up, do-it-yourself nasal swab testing was done last week in Choudrant, Grambling, Dubach and Simsboro. A total of 147 people were tested, Lincoln Parish Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Kip Franklin said.

Those people should be getting their results back this week.

As of noon Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Lincoln Parish with 160 confirmed cases of COVID-17 since the case count began in March.

The total continues to inch up by several cases each day.

“But that’s because of the testing,” Franklin said.

Part of Louisiana’s phased economic re-opening includes testing as many Louisianans as possible.

Last week’s and this week’s testing is part of a push throughout the Lincoln Parish-inclusive state health Region 8.

Anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19, they must provide documentation that they are a Louisiana resident, at least 18 years old and have a valid Louisiana driver’s license or identification card.

Individuals will remain in their vehicles. Louisiana National Guard medics will be on hand to instruct and assist with the procedure.

Testing continues each day this week through Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the sports complex on U.S. 167 South.