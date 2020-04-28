B-52s fly over Ruston

As two B-52 bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing of Barksdale Air Force Base performed a flyover of Ruston Friday afternoon (pictured at top) in honor of all healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 Green Clinic employees and doctors gathered in the Clinic’s front parking lot (pictured at bottom) to wave American flags and show their appreciation for such an awe-inspiring salute to the work being done. In addition, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker was on hand along with members of the Ruston Fire Department. The RFD deployed one of its trucks along with its giant American flag that was stretched out for the bomber pilots to see as they flew over the clinic. Dozens of citizens also gathered social-distance style in the parking lot, along Farmerville Street, and in various spaces across from the clinic to view the flyover.