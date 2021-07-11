Leader's O.K. 'Buddy' Davis inducted into Grambling Legends Hall of Fame

Fourteen new members have joined one of the most star-studded and hallowed halls Saturday, when the Grambling Legends Hall of Fame held its 12th and 13th annual induction ceremonies.

It was the first virtual induction, via Zoom, for the Legends Hall of Fame committee, due to pandemic restrictions over the past 16 months. It also included seven members from each of the 2020 and 2021 classes.

Emcee and Legends Hall of Fame member Benjamin Williams welcomed Virgie Broussard, Andrew Glover, John Jeter, Albert Hartwell, Michael Moore, Carlos Pennywell and Daniel Washington from the 2020 class, and O.K. “Buddy” Davis, Robert Barber, Lee Fobbs, Dwight Scales, Wilmer Sigler, Kenneth Simpson and Willie Williams from the 2021 class.

“We are adding 14 new members, all of whom are recognized as major examples of accomplished individuals,” said Benjamin Williams. “And because of their contributions to the institution and society.”

“The word legend is often thought of as a story passed down from generation to generation, about someone who did the impossible,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot. “Whether you are a trailblazer, trend setter, or record breaker, the achievements you’ve accomplished are nothing short of incredible, and worthy of perpetual honor. On behalf of Grambling State University, it is my pleasure, and privilege, to honor the 12th and 13th classes of inductees into the Grambling Legends Hall of Fame.”

It was an emotional evening for the Ruston Daily Leader, as its very own legendary sports editor, the late “Buddy” Davis, was included into a hall of fame, which many inductees had stories penned over the years by Davis.

He covered Grambling sports for more than four decades and won numerous awards while writing about the Tigers, dating back to the days when the late great Eddie Robinson was the head football coach. He wrote about, and befriended, NFL Hall of Famers, players who broke through color barriers, and athletes, through great professional achievement, put little Grambling, Louisiana, on the map.

Davis is already a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches and the Louisiana Tech Sports Hall of Fame. It was in 2017 that Tech named its new working press area after Davis, to honor his four decades of dedication to sports writing.

His work with the Daily Leader was often the epicenter for high school and college sports information in Lincoln Parish. GSU held a special place in his heart, and now “Buddy” holds a place in the annals of Grambling sports for all time.

“I have the distinct pleasure of introducing a guy that really doesn’t need an introduction,” said Legends Hall of Fame member Doug Williams, also a Super Bowl winning quarterback, GSU All-American and former head coach. “Ever since Collie J. Nicholson (famous GSU sports information director) left Grambling, one guy has kept Grambling in the spotlight. And that is our O.K. “Buddy” Davis.

“There is nobody that I can remember, other than Collie J. Nicholson, who has done more for Grambling athletes than what Buddy did,” Williams continued. “It’s unfortunate he’s not with us today to accept this award. Bless his soul and he’s looking down on us. I just want to tell Buddy Davis, what you did for Grambling will never go unnoticed. For that reason alone, you are now a Grambling Hall of Fame Legend.

Accepting the honor on behalf of “Buddy” Davis was long time friend and colleague, former Leader editor and former GSU sports information director T. Scott Boatright.

The Daily Leader will spotlight more of the Grambling Legends Hall of Fame induction ceremony during the next week.