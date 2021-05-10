What is your opinion on concealed carrying permits?
Both chambers of the Legislature are poised to pass bills that would allow anyone in Louisiana 21 or older who isn't barred from possessing a firearm to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But they will likely have to override a veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards to make it law.
Read more on these bills here and here.
Are you in favor of this legislation?
Yes, people should be able to carry a concealed handgun without a permit
49% (32 votes)
No, permits should be required to carry a concealed handgun
43% (28 votes)
I am indifferent or need more information on this topic
8% (5 votes)
Total votes: 65