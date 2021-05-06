Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Do you support the city of Ruston's attempt to offer broadband residential internet service?

The city of Ruston's Board of Aldermen is taking steps to eventually make the city a residential broadband internet provider. Read the latest on this endeavor here.

Are you in favor of this idea by the city?

Yes, I am in favor of the city becoming a broadband internet provider
71% (27 votes)
No, I am not in favor of the city becoming a broadband internet provider
21% (8 votes)
I am indifferent or need more information before deciding whether I am in favor
8% (3 votes)
Total votes: 38