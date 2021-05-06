Do you support the city of Ruston's attempt to offer broadband residential internet service?
The city of Ruston's Board of Aldermen is taking steps to eventually make the city a residential broadband internet provider. Read the latest on this endeavor here.
Are you in favor of this idea by the city?
Yes, I am in favor of the city becoming a broadband internet provider
71% (27 votes)
No, I am not in favor of the city becoming a broadband internet provider
21% (8 votes)
I am indifferent or need more information before deciding whether I am in favor
8% (3 votes)
Total votes: 38