Editor’s Note: Because of coronavirus, many local churches have temporarily suspended public corporate worship and gone to online, social media and other ways to keep their congregations and the community connected.

Today’s Church News lists churches that have contacted The Leader about their interim worship format. Any church that has made a change and would like to be listed here should email their information by 5 p.m. Wednesday to newsroom@rustonleader.com.

First Baptist – Ruston

First Baptist’s 8:45 a.m. traditional service is broadcast on KPCH 99.3, watch on Facebook (First Baptist Ruston) and fbcruston. org. For the 11 a.m. contemporary service, watch on Facebook. For the 6:15 p.m. Midweek Recharge on Wednesday watch fbcruston.org.

Emmanuel Baptist

Worship services have been canceled until further notice. However, Bro. Paul Watts will be live streaming his message via the church’s Facebook page beginning at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays. Wednesday night activities have also been canceled.

Longstraw Baptist

Drive-in worship service in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is invited to attend.

Presbyterian Church of Ruston

Public corporate worship has been suspended until further notice, however, the sanctuary will be open each Sunday from 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. for personal prayer and meditation. Worship materials will be provided. Social distancing will be practiced. The Lunch on Us program on Monday’s and Wednesday’s is continuing. All other activities are cancelled temporarily.

John Knox Presbyterian

At John Knox Presbyterian Church the scripture reading will be Isaiah 42:1-9, 2 Timothy 1:1-14, Psalm 111, and Luke 24:13-27. The sermon will be “Basics for Pastoral Ministry” based on 2 Timothy 1:1-14 by Bruce Willson. There will be no corporate worship.

The service will be live-stream via YouTube at http://tinyurl.com/tw8j8cz.

The Bridge Community Church

The Bridge Community Church services can be found online at www.thebrige.cc, as well as on the church Facebook and Instagram accounts. A Connection Card is also available on the church website for those wanting more information.

New Rocky Valley Baptist

The church has suspended public worship until further notice, but continues to worship via a dial-in procedure. Join Pastor Sumler for Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday Bible at 6 p.m. Dial 1-313-209-8800, ID code: 3196573#.

Christ Temple Baptist Church — Grambling

Sunday service — 9 a.m. on Facebook page: Christ Temple Baptist Church

Fellowship Baptist Church — Simsboro

Rev. Donald R. Dredd

Facebook: Fellowship Baptist Church:

Sunday School — 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Church Services — 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday Bible Study — 6 p.m.

Grambling Church Of Christ — Grambling

Facebook: Grambling Church of Christ

Mt. Olive Baptist Church Grambling

Rev. Anthony C. Slack

Facebook: Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Mt. Zion Baptist Church — Grambling

Rev. James Boatner

Worship Services Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

Midweek Services Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m.

Direct Line: Call In Number 508- 924-5114

Facebook: Mount Zion Baptist Church of Grambling

New Living Word — Ruston

Rev. Jerry Baldwin

Live streaming on at http://www.nlwm.org/live/live-stream

Wednesdays:

Men’s Ministry – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Ministry – 6:15 p.m.

Bible Study – 7 p.m.

College Ministry – 8:15 p.m.

Sundays:

Sunday School – 9 a.m.

Morning Worship – 10 a.m.

New Rocky Valley Baptist Church — Grambling

Rev. Dr. Julius Sumler

Worship Services Sunday 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday 6 p.m.

Call In Number : 313-209-8800 — Access Code: 3196573

Open Arms Ministries — Grambling

Facebook: Open Arms Ministries

St. Luke Episcopal Chapel — Grambling

Facebook: St. Luke’s Episcopal Chapel