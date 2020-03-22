Editor’s Note: Because of coronavirus, many local churches have temporarily suspended public corporate worship and gone to online, social media and other ways to keep their congregations and the community connected.

Today’s Church News lists churches that have contacted The Leader about their interim worship format. Any church that has made a change and would like to be listed here should email their information by 5 p.m. Wednesday to newsroom@rustonleader.com.

First Baptist – Ruston

First Baptist’s 8:45 a.m. traditional service is broadcast on KPCH 99.3, watch on Facebook (First Baptist Ruston) and fbcruston.org. For the 11 a.m. contemporary service, watch on Facebook. For the 6:15 p.m. Midweek Recharge on Wednesday watch fbcruston.org.

Emmanuel Baptist

Worship services have been canceled until further notice. However, Bro. Paul Watts will be live streaming his message via the church’s Facebook page beginning at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday night activities have also been cancelled this week.

New Hope B.C., Ruston

The annual Spring Revival, originally to be held Monday through Wednesday, has been cancelled, as has the annual Men and Women’s Day Program Sunday, originally scheduled for March 29.

Zion Hill Baptist

The Sunday School Roundup and Families and Friends Pack the Pews day originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22, has been cancelled.

Longstraw Baptist

The church will continue Sunday worship services as scheduled, with Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

They have two buildings for people to utilize for worship so that when one building reaches 50 people, everyone else will enter the other building with the large screen TV and sound so that everyone can participate in the worship services together, even though they are worshipping in two separate buildings.

The church has suspended its Wednesday Night Bible Study and Prayer, until further notice, due to the large number of people on the vans, crowded classrooms, and everyone participating in a meal in the same place at the same time.

Episcopal Church of the Redeemer

All worship services and church activities are suspended at least through March 29.

Presbyterian Church of Ruston

Public corporate worship has been suspended until further notice, however, the sanctuary will be open each Sunday from 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. for personal prayer and meditation.

Worship materials will be provided. Social distancing will be practiced.

The Lunch on Us program on Monday’s and Wednesday’s is continuing. All other activities are cancelled temporarily.

John Knox Presbyterian

At John Knox Presbyterian Church the sermon will be “Can the Christian Hope be Overplayed in a Time of Pestilence?” based on Psalm 91 by the Rev. Harris Bond. There will be no corporate worship. The service will be live-stream via YouTube.