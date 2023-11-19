Tech DC Scott Power fired

Louisiana Tech is parting ways with defensive coordinator Scott Power, a team source confirmed to the Leader Sunday evening.

The news was first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

Power's dismissal comes a day after the Bulldogs lost 56-17 to Jacksonville State, allowing the Gamecocks to rush for a Conference USA record 522 yards. After coming over from Stephen F. Austin to join Sonny Cumbie's staff in Ruston at the start of the 2022 season, Power's defense would soon rank in the bottom half of the country in multiple categories throughout his tenure.

Through two seasons (24 games), Tech's defense allowed 400+ yards in 16 games and allowed 40+ points in 10 games. This season, the Bulldogs finished with the second worst rushing defense in the country at 232.8 ypg and the worst scoring defense in Conference USA (33.4 ppg). Tech had the worst rushing defense in the country in 2022 at 243 ypg. The Bulldogs also finished with nine takeaways on defense - 10th fewest in the country - and had the seventh fewest sacks in the FBS with 16.

“It’s just very disappointing and very embarrassing,” LA Tech head coach Cumbie said postgame after the loss to Jacksonville State on Saturday. “We didn’t really come out to play on any side of the football. Jacksonville State dominated us and we did not answer the bell."

Early Monday, team officials confirmed cornerbacks coach Myles Carelock and safeties coach Nate Johnson were both relieved of their duties.

LA Tech has gone 3-9 for the third year in a row and will now be on the search for a new defensive play caller for the 2024 season.