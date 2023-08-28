Ruston opens season ranked No. 4 in 5A

The Ruston Bearcats start 2023 exactly where they left off in 2022. At least in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s prep football polls, released Monday.

In in the initial poll of this season, the Bearcats are No. 4 in Class 5A, but received three of the 11 first place votes.

John Curtis Christian received five first place votes and begins the season ranked No. 1, followed by Catholic of Baton Rouge and Destrehan. Zachary rounds out the top five, while Ruston rival West Monroe — a team Ruston just beat 14-0 at the Bayou Jamb — begins the season No. 10.

Destrehan is riding a 14-game winning streak, the last win a 17-10 victory over Ruston in the Division I Non-select state championship game.

John Curtis capped off a Division I Select state championship last December with a 23-0 blanking of Brother Martin in New Orleans, while Catholic fell to Curtis in the semifinals.

In Class 4A, reigning Division II Select state champ St. Thomas More begins the year No. 1 by virtue of a win over district rival and No. 2 Lafayette Christian in the state title game. LCA is a team Ruston will see at home in week four. Neville, which hosts the Bearcats in week five, is No. 3 followed by Westgate and North DeSoto.

Warren Easton begins the year at No. 7 in Class 4A and will make the trip up to Ruston from New Orleans this Friday to face RHS at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Easton could be playing with a chip on its shoulder after being ruled ineligible to play in the post-season by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

University is the unanimous No. 1 in Class 3A with all 11 first place votes, while Union Parish begins the year at No. 5. Calvary Baptist, Oak Grove, St. Charles and Many make up the top four teams in Class 2A.

Ouachita Christian, a team that plays in the same district with Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep, begins the season at No. 1 in Class 1A with 10 of the 11 first place votes. OCS is the defending Division IV Select state champion. Southern Lab received the other first place vote and is No. 2 while Kentwood, Vermilion Catholic — the team that eliminated Cedar Creek in 2022 — and Homer round out the top five.

Ruston kicks off the season Friday at 7 p.m against Easton, while Cedar Creek hosts Glenbrook Academy Friday at 7 p.m. Lincoln Prep opens its new stadium Thursday at 7 p.m. against Madison.

Class 5A

School/ 1st Record/ Pts

1. John Curtis (5) 0-0 115

2. Catholic-Baton Rouge (2) 0-0 113

3. Destrehan (1) 0-0 111

4. Ruston (3) 0-0 109

5. Zachary 0-0 84

6. Edna Karr 0-0 78

7. Acadiana 0-0 74

8. St. Augustine 0-0 42

9. Carencro 0-0 38

10. West Monroe 0-0 25

Others receiving votes: Southside 22, Brother Martin 15, Airline 13, Captain Shreve 6, Alexandria 6, Archbishop Rummel 4, East Ascension 3, Terrebonne 3, Denham Springs 1, Dutchtown 1, East St. John 1.

Class 4A

1. St. Thomas More (9) 0-0 129

2. Lafayette Christian (2) 0-0 121

3. Neville 0-0 109

4. Westgate 0-0 92

5. North DeSoto 0-0 90

6. West Feliciana 0-0 61

7. Warren Easton 0-0 55

8. Lutcher 0-0 52

9. Teurlings Catholic 0-0 35

10. Archbishop Shaw 0-0 27

Others receiving votes: Leesville 23, Vandebilt Catholic 21, Lakeshore 13, Opelousas 11, Evangel Christian 10, Plaquemine 3, Northwood-Shreveport 3, De La Salle 2, Brusly 1.

Class 3A

1. University (11) 0-0 132

2. St. James 0-0 108

3. Sterlington 0-0 101

4. Madison Prep 0-0 96

5. Union Parish 0-0 78

6. Iowa 0-0 75

7. E.D. White 0-0 56

8. Lake Charles Prep 0-0 46

9. Parkview Baptist 0-0 42

10. Amite 0-0 38

Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 29, St. Louis 18, Bogalusa 17, St. Martinville 11, Jena 10, Carroll 5, Church Point 4, Patterson 4.

Class 2A

1. Calvary Baptist (4) 0-0 119

2. Oak Grove (4) 0-0 116

3. St. Charles (1) 0-0 109

4. Many (2) 0-0 100

5. Notre Dame 0-0 86

6. Dunham 0-0 83

7. Mangham 0-0 70

8. Newman 0-0 46

9. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 0-0 43

10. Avoyelles 0-0 40

Others receiving votes: Welsh 16, East Feliciana 15, Rosepine 9, North Caddo 5, Loyola Prep 4, Country Day 3, South Plaquemines 2, Grand Lake 1, Ferriday 1, Menard 1.

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (10) 0-0 131

2. Southern Lab (1) 0-0 119

3. Kentwood 0-0 104

4. Vermilion Catholic 0-0 91

5. Homer 0-0 74

6. Riverside Academy 0-0 67

7. St. Frederick 0-0 57

8. St. Martin’s 0-0 52

9. Haynesville 0-0 45

10. Ascension Catholic 0-0 38

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 33, Opelousas Catholic 23, Central Catholic-Morgan City 13, Logansport 11.