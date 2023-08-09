LA Tech moving from Techsters to Bulldogs

As the branding for Louisiana Tech Athletics has been developed and refined over the years, the department announced that effective immediately all women's sports other than women's basketball will now compete under the nickname, "Bulldogs."

"During my time at LA Tech, I have witnessed a growing urge for our women's sports, outside of women's basketball, to refer to themselves as Bulldogs," said Director of Athletics/Vice President Dr. Eric A. Wood. "After receiving the brand proposal by our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and getting feedback from leaders on campus, benefactors, as well as the head coaches who were all in full support, making this branding change is the right decision for our present and our future."

The women's sports that will be impacted by this change are bowling, cross country, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

The women's basketball program is not part of this transition because of the rich history of the Lady Techster program built by coaches Sonja Hogg and Leon Barmore as well as all the legendary student-athletes that have put on the Columbia blue jerseys for the last half century.

"The Lady Techsters nickname and script logo is a national brand synonymous with our women's basketball program," added Wood. "It is a name and a symbol that honors and recognizes the almost 50-year history that began back in 1973 and has included three national titles and 13 Final Fours. Excluding this from this transition was a no brainer. Lady Techsters will now only belong to them."

The department joins a growing movement across college sports in which the men's and women's teams hold the same mascot identity.