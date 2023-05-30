LA Tech to host 2024 C-USA baseball tournament

The biggest stage in Conference USA baseball is coming back to Ruston in 2024.

Louisiana Tech will host the 2024 C-USA baseball tournament at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park, the school announced Tuesday evening, giving the program its second chance to host the conference tournament in three years.

The five-day tournament will take place May 22-26, 2024 in the 2,000-plus seat Love Shack, which hosted the event in 2021.

"We are thrilled that the C-USA Baseball Championship is coming back to the city of Ruston and the Love Shack in 2024," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Eric A. Wood. "We have enjoyed collaborating with the city and local partners to provide a first-class experience when hosting conference tournaments and look forward to doing so again."

The tournament will feature the nine league teams in a double-elimination format with the championship game being played on Sunday, May 26.

C-USA will field nine baseball teams for the 2024 season - FIU, Jacksonville State, Dallas Baptist, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, and WKU

LA Tech hosted the 2021 C-USA baseball tournament, averaging over 1,690 fans for each Tech game, with thousands of other fans descended on Ruston for their team’s shot at the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs won the 2022 C-USA tournament in Hattiesburg hosted by Southern Miss and made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament this season - finishing with a 28-31 overall record