Kyle Williams leaving Ruston High DC role

Ruston High head football coach Jerrod Baugh confirmed to the Ruston Leader that Ruston High School defensive coordinator Kyle Williams informed the Bearcat football program Tuesday he'll be stepping down from his role and will not return for the 2025 season.

The Lincoln Parish Journal first broke the news.

Williams, a RHS graduate and former standout at defensive tackle for the Bearcats, LSU and Buffalo Bills, had worked as defensive coordinator since 2020 for Ruston High, turning the Bearcats into of the best units in the state.

“I think as far as football is concerned, it’s quite obvious the impact he had on our team defensively,” Baugh said. “The thing that I’ll always say with guys that leave here is wherever they decide to do is up to them and we support them. But the relationships they have with me, our kids, the coaches, that doesn’t move on. That doesn’t change with him.”

“He and I had discussed this for a couple weeks, but he wanted to take some time to make sure this was the right thing for him and his family, so I gave him space to do that.”

Williams’ impact helped Ruston develop multiple Division I athletes, including Ahmad Breaux (LSU), Geordan Guidry (Tulane), and Jadon Mayfield (Louisiana Tech) in recent years. Zheric Hill (LA Tech) and Aidan Anding (LSU) also signed with DI programs this past season. During the Bearcats’ run to the state championship game since 2022, Ruston’s defense held opponent to under 19 ppg in the postseason.

Baugh said no one will be able to replace Williams one-for-one but filling the DC position remains a priority.

“I’m going to let the process play out as it goes. I’m sure there will be interest in the position,” Baugh said. “It’s like I told the kids a bit ago, I’m going to find the best coach to work here that I can but I’m going to find the best person I can. That’s what we’re all about in what we do here is no matter what position you coach, we want good people to be around these kids. Kyle loves these kids, and we’ll have to find someone that can do the same.”

Williams helped Ruston win the 2023 state championship with a defense that held its opponents to just 15.2 ppg.

Williams was a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Bills in a 13-year NFL career. He was a three-time All-American at LSU and was named 5A Defensive MVP as a senior at Ruston High.