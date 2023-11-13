Stabbing on Louisiana Tech campus leaves four injured

A 23-year-old Louisiana Tech University student is in police custody for allegedly stabbing four people this morning as they were leaving classes at the university’s Lambright Sports & Wellness Center.

Jacoby Johnson, of Rayville, was apprehended without incident as he was heading south past West Alabama Avenue behind the J.C. Love baseball field, Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes said. Johnson is being treated at Northern Louisiana Medical Center for injuries sustained during the initial incident, according to a release from Tech.

One of the four victims is Dominique McKane, a graduate student who was leaving a water aerobics practicum class in Tech's Department of Kinesiology at the Lambright at the time of the attack, according to the instructor of that class.

According to the release from Tech, there are four known victims. Two were transported to NLMC, one was airlifted by Pafford EMS to Shreveport, and the other refused treatment. As of 11:40 a.m., one victim is reportedly in critical condition at NLMC, and the two other hospitalized victims are in serious but stable condition.

Aside from McKane, the other three victims are non-students.

The attack was random, Hermes said. The victims were attacked as they walked down the sidewalk on the east side of the intramural center near the outdoor swimming pool.

Johnson had reportedly been inside the building and ran out, encountering the victims in his path.

“It sounds like he ran up behind them and surprised them,” Hermes said.

As of late morning, Johnson had not been officially charged.

The investigation is continuing. The Lambright will reopen at 1 p.m. Monday, according to Tech police, and all other campus operations are normal.