Saturday shooting leaves man wounded

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about an early Saturday morning shooting that left an unidentified man seriously injured to come forward.

At approximately 3 a.m., deputies received a call that a victim had been dropped off at Northern Louisiana Medical Center suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to an LPSO social media post, the shooting occurred at Pecan and Second streets just southeast of Ruston.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available, the post said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 318-251-5111 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStoppers information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to "TIP515 plus your message" to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

Saturday’s shooting is the second one to have occurred at Second and Pecan in two months. On April 16, LPSO deputies responded to the same intersection and found a male victim who had been shot several times.

Authorities later discovered the victim has been involved in a fight on nearby Donna Lane, during which at least 15 people were beating him.

Five people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in connection with that earlier shooting.