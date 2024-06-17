LPSO makes arrest in Saturday shooting

Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested 34-year-old Dentavius Wright, of Ruston, in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left one man seriously injured.

Cedric Williams, 48, also of Ruston, was dropped off at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center emergency room around 3 a.m. Saturday after being shot multiple times. Deputies were able to determine the shooting happened at a residence on Pecan Street, and following an investigation, obtained a search warrant for 164 Pecan Street.

Wright was initially taken into custody as a person of interest, LPSO said in a press release issued Sunday evening. After being interviewed by detectives, Wright was subsequently arrested and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies, three counts of possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II drugs, and three counts of violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance law.

Wright is currently held on a $1,030,000 bond. This investigation remains open and more arrests are anticipated, LPSO said.

In the press release, Sheriff Stephen Williams extended his gratitude to the Uniform Patrol Division, Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Criminal Investigative Divisions for what he said was their timely response, coordinated efforts and dedication to the safety of the community.