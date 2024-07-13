Louisiana officials respond to apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Louisiana elected officials took to social media Saturday to condemn political violence and call for prayer in the wake of the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

“For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America. Clearly we’ve seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise posted on X.

In a related Facebook post, Scalise said he is praying for Trump.

“There is never any place for political violence,” Scalise wrote.

Scalise, R-New Orleans, was shot in the hip in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on members of Congress who were practicing for a Congressional baseball game.

Sen. Bill Casssidy, R-Baton Rouge, released one of the statements after the shooting.

“Praying that President Trump’s wounds are not serious and for the Americans wounded in the crowd,” Cassidy said. “All violence should be condemned, but particularly political violence which attempts to shape the direction of the country. We do not bow to political terrorists.”

“It’s a dark time in our nation,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry posted his Facebook page. “Now more than ever we need to pray for America and pray for President Trump. There is no one who stands up more for our country than @realDonaldTrump.”

Fifth District Congresswoman Julia Letlow, R-Start, said, “My prayers are with President Trump, he’s the leader this nation needs now more than ever.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said she, too is “praying for President Trump and for our country.”

The 28-member Louisiana Senate Republican delegation, released the following statement:

“Such an act of violence against President Trump is not only cowardly but also an affront to the democratic principles upon which our nation is founded. It is an attempt to undermine the will of the people and the integrity of our political system through fear and brutality. This despicable act must be met with the strongest condemnation and swift justice.

“We stand united in our support and prayers for President Trump and his family during this challenging time. May they find strength and solace in the face of adversity.

“Furthermore, we pray for the United States of America, that it may emerge stronger and more resilient from this dark moment. May our nation continue to uphold the values of democracy, justice, and peace. Let us come together, not in fear, but in solidarity and resolve, to ensure that such acts of violence never succeed in tearing apart the fabric of our great nation.

“God bless the United States of America.”

Sens. Jay Morris and Steward Cathey, each of whom represent parts of Lincoln Parish, are members of the delegation.