Lincoln Prep coach arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a juvenile

GRAMBLING — A high school assistant coach at Lincoln Preparatory School has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a juvenile student at the school.

Grambling police investigators arrested Ariel Williams, 24, of Grambling, without incident at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.

Williams is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with the juvenile.

Williams’ arrest followed an investigation that began after the 16-year-old juvenile victim reported to a school administrator that she was involved in a sexual relationship with a female coach, GPD Chief Tommy Clark, Jr., said Tuesday evening.

The preliminary investigation indicated the coach and the juvenile victim began a texting relationship in September 2022. That lead to numerous encounters, which, at some point, became sexual, Clark said.

Encounters occurred off campus at various locations to avoid detection by school staff and the juvenile’s parents, Clark said.

Williams, known as “Coach A,” was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $30,000.

She has been terminated from Lincoln Prep, school Executive Director Gordan Ford said. Williams was in her first year at the school.

Originally from Memphis, she played five years on the Grambling State University women’s basketball team.