Former Ruston Mayor Hollingsworth dies

Former Ruston Mayor Dan Hollingsworth has died.

Hollingsworth, 89, served four consecutive terms as the city’s mayor, having been first elected in 1998. He chose not to seek reelection in 2014.

Hollingsworth died Monday afternoon at his home, city officials said.

A native of Meridian, Mississippi, Hollingsworth moved to Ruston in 1968 to continue a career in radio. In 1969, Hollingsworth bought KRUS AM/FM from the late Clarence Faulk. Hollingsworth was the former owner of Ruston’s Red Peach Media.

Hollingsworth first ran for mayor in 1994 but lost to then-incumbent Mayor Hilda Taylor Perritt. Four years later, in 1998, he handily beat Perritt and one other opponent, winning 60% of the vote.

He was reelected in 2002 following a rematch with Perritt. Hollingsworth was unopposed in 2006 and beat two opponents in 2010 to win his last term.

“We can all be proud of our city, and I thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to serve you,” he said when he announced in March 2014 that he would not seek reelection.

Under Hollingsworth’s tenure, Ruston spent millions of dollars upgrading its electrical and sewer systems, modernizing the police department facilities, and launching the multi-phase downtown revitalization project that’s ongoing.

He also completed a $22 million service road and overpass project.

Hollingsworth was a strong advocate for strengthened ties between Ruston and Louisiana Tech University, and between the city and both its legislative and congressional delegations.