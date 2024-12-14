Tech selected to play in Independence Bowl

Christmas came early for Louisiana Tech.



That present was an invitation to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl against 19th-ranked Army on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.



The invite came following news Saturday when Marshall notified officials of its intent to withdraw from the Independence Bowl.



"We are excited to accept the opportunity to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl against a fantastic and storied program as Army," Vice President and Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. "I believe our football program is moving toward positive structure and the opportunity to play in this bowl adds to that momentum. We are looking forward to being in Shreveport for this matchup."



Tech put itself in this position by winning two of its last three games, a 12-7 upset victory at WKU and a 33-0 shutout win against Kennesaw State in the regular season finale, to finish with a 5-7 record.



The Bulldogs will be going bowling for the first time since 2020 and will be returning to the Independence Stadium where they blanked Miami (Fla.), 14-0, in the 2019 Independence Bowl.



Tech and Army have squared off twice before on the gridiron with the last matchup coming in 2013 at the Cotton Bowl. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.



Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for ticket and more information surrounding the Independence Bowl.



