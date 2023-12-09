STATE CHAMPIONS!

NEW ORLEANS – The last time the Ruston Bearcats were inside Caesars Superdome, they walked off the field with heartbreak. One year later, they walked off as champions.

The No. 1 Ruston Bearcats accomplished their mission of bringing a state championship back to Lincoln Parish, and capped off a perfect season in the process, after winning the Division I Non-select championship in a 31-17 win over No. 6 Zachary late Saturday night.

It’s the program’s first state championship, as well as undefeated season, since 1990 — two legacies that Ruston will remember forever.

“Really happy for these kids and this community and all the kids and coaches that have been a part of this, whether they’re a part of this football team this year, I appreciate all the work that all of the kids and coaches have done for me since I’ve been the head coach at Ruston,” said head coach Jerrod Baugh, who becomes the fourth coach to win a title at Ruston. “It’s been a long process, and a tough one, and it all pays off tonight and I can’t be happier for these kids.”

On 4th and 8 from the Zachary 24 with under two minutes left, Ruston quarterback Josh Brantley rolled to his left on a bootleg with nothing but Superdome turf in front of him to ice the win for the Bearcats on a 24-yard touchdown run, with Ruston faithful jumping into unabashed joy – knowing a state title was minutes away.

Brantley led Ruston on a night where the tried-and-true run game wasn’t working with Jordan Hayes and Dylone Brooks, with Brantley finishing with 328 total yards (194 passing, 134 rushing) with 3 rushing scores.

Ruston managed one yard rushing in the first half, needing to change things up and let Brantley carry the offensive load in the second half. He completed five passes for 112 yards in the second half, while toting the rock for 14 carries for 106 yards and 3 touchdowns over the final two quarters.

"It really hasn’t sunk in yet, but I can feel it around me and being to celebrate with my teammates I know it really meant a lot to them,” Brantley said. “We’re going down in history.”

"The Bearcats were locked in a defensive battle for the first half, with both teams trading 27-yard field goals, while scoring touchdowns off huge swing plays in special teams. For Zachary, the Broncos took a 10-3 lead after a botched snap on a Ruston punt attempt was recovered inside the 5 yard line, only for a rushing score by Kam Thomas to come shortly after.

Ruston, needing to punch back in the momentum swing, got that and more as junior defensive back Aidan Anding returned a punt 54 yards to the house to give the Bearcats their first touchdown of the game and walk into the break tied 10-10.

The second half turned into a shootout, with the teams combining for four touchdowns – three coming via Brantley’s legs.

The Bearcats’ offensive adjustments were matched with a defense that capped off another impressive season by flying to the football and getting third-down stops.

Zachary went 2-of-11 on 3rd down, with Ruston postseason opponents finishing 12-of-55 on the money down — a testament to the unit that carried the Bearcats back to the Dome.

Senior linebacker Jadon Mayfield’s final game was as good as you can get — 12 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and 2 tackles for loss. Mayfield remembers the last time he sat in front of the media after a state championship when he vowed the Bearcats would be back and knew what he led the Bearcats to will never be forgotten.

“It’s just a great feeling, ultimately,” Mayfield said. “It all paid off and I’m just proud to say I’m with this team and we made our name as a state champion, a 2023 state champion.”

Baugh closed the postgame presser with final thoughts on what winning with the 2023 Bearcats means to him, on and off the field.

“For me, winning a state championship is up there,” Baugh said. “But I guess I’m getting old, because to hear kids relay that to me means – because a state championship, that’s nice and I’m proud that that’s going to be a part of the legacy at Ruston but part of me personally, I’m selfish in this respect, I love these boys and I want what’s best for them down the road.

“I hope I have been a small piece in what it is that they’re about whenever they graduate and move on and start families and get jobs and I hope I’ve had a small piece of their life and appreciate their parents for trusting them with me,” he added.

Ruston’s win also stops a Zachary run of success in the Superdome. The Broncos had won their last four trips into the state championship game before Saturday night.

Stay tuned for additional state championship coverage at rustonleader.com.