2020 Lincoln Parish Calendar Art Competition

Art Competition for 2020 Lincoln Parish Calendar

by Digital Submission starting April 1, 2020

The Ruston Daily Leader is excited to announce a Calendar Competition. The Leader wishes to promote, build and share our great people and places. The calendar will provide an opportunity for the local artists in our region, professionals and amateurs alike, to gain some exposure. Together we continue to be Ruston Strong and wish to proudly share our beautiful region through photography and art.

The competition winners will be featured in a colorful, 17-month calendar given to all winners, newspaper subscribers, calendar advertisers and distributed at local businesses at no charge. There will be ads sold on the calendar pages.

A panel of judges will choose 18 artworks to be featured in the calendar. One spot will be voted on as a “Public’s Choice” winner.

Below are the rules used for the 2020 Calendar Contest.

Contest Rules

a. Entries allowed from both amateur and professionals, of any age. Half the winning entries will be awarded to non-professionals.

b. Entries will begin April 1st. The final deadline to submit is April 31st at 5pm.

c. Each entry will require an online form submitted either via rustonleader.com or emailed to contest@rustonleader.com The subject line needs to include the artist’s name and name of artwork.

d. Entries must be submitted via an online form, which will be available when the entry period opens on April 1st.

e. Participants may submit up to three (3) entries; for each entry, you’ll need to complete and submit a separate form

f. By submitting the entry form, you agree that you created the artwork and have the right to enter and grant the right of use. You agree and grant permission to allow your artwork to be used by the Ruston Daily Leader in the calendar and in promotional materials.

Art Entry Requirements

Must be in a digital format and must meet the minimum size and resolution requirements of 300 dpi. To ensure a quality calendar will be produced, do not reduce the size of the photograph.

The dimensions for the calendar artwork are 10.75”w x 6.665” h (with bleed 11” w x 6.71” h; .125 is the bleed).

Can be either color or black and white.

Subject matter should be representative of Lincoln Parish and the region. A person, or persons, may be included in the image but should not be the main subject of the image. Please no portraits.

Must submit entry form information with image by April 31st at 5pm.

Winners