2020 Lincoln Parish Calendar Art Competition
Art Competition for 2020 Lincoln Parish Calendar
by Digital Submission starting April 1, 2020
The Ruston Daily Leader is excited to announce a Calendar Competition. The Leader wishes to promote, build and share our great people and places. The calendar will provide an opportunity for the local artists in our region, professionals and amateurs alike, to gain some exposure. Together we continue to be Ruston Strong and wish to proudly share our beautiful region through photography and art.
The competition winners will be featured in a colorful, 17-month calendar given to all winners, newspaper subscribers, calendar advertisers and distributed at local businesses at no charge. There will be ads sold on the calendar pages.
A panel of judges will choose 18 artworks to be featured in the calendar. One spot will be voted on as a “Public’s Choice” winner.
Below are the rules used for the 2020 Calendar Contest.
Contest Rules
a. Entries allowed from both amateur and professionals, of any age. Half the winning entries will be awarded to non-professionals.
b. Entries will begin April 1st. The final deadline to submit is April 31st at 5pm.
c. Each entry will require an online form submitted either via rustonleader.com or emailed to contest@rustonleader.com The subject line needs to include the artist’s name and name of artwork.
d. Entries must be submitted via an online form, which will be available when the entry period opens on April 1st.
e. Participants may submit up to three (3) entries; for each entry, you’ll need to complete and submit a separate form
f. By submitting the entry form, you agree that you created the artwork and have the right to enter and grant the right of use. You agree and grant permission to allow your artwork to be used by the Ruston Daily Leader in the calendar and in promotional materials.
Art Entry Requirements
- Must be in a digital format and must meet the minimum size and resolution requirements of 300 dpi. To ensure a quality calendar will be produced, do not reduce the size of the photograph.
- The dimensions for the calendar artwork are 10.75”w x 6.665” h (with bleed 11” w x 6.71” h; .125 is the bleed).
- Can be either color or black and white.
- Subject matter should be representative of Lincoln Parish and the region. A person, or persons, may be included in the image but should not be the main subject of the image. Please no portraits.
- Must submit entry form information with image by April 31st at 5pm.
Winners
- The final selections will be completed by a panel of local judges in early May.
- Public voting will take place in late May.
- The Ruston Daily Leader has the right to the final determination of what will be a winning entry for publication in the calendar.
- Winners for the calendar will be announced by the Ruston Daily Leader in June.
- The Winner’s name will be printed with the winning entry and a brief bio of the artist will be included in the back of the calendar.
- Winners will have the option to purchase an ad alongside their winning entry in the calendar at a discount.
- The winning artists will have their work published in the Ruston Daily Leader’s parish calendar (which is sent to over 3,000 households) and will also receive five (5) free copies of the calendar.